Prime Minister Meets Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Sunday at his office with Caretaker Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon HE Najib Mikati.



Colombo, Cairo, Manila among busiest destinations at Hamad International Airport Amir meets Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister

Read Also

During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them in addition to the latest developments in the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel, and ways to reduce the escalation.

His Excellency stressed the need to work on an immediate ceasefire, and to combine regional and international efforts to reduce the violence and the cycle of conflict in the region, which will have serious consequences if it expands.

His Excellency also reaffirmed the State of Qatar's continuous support for the Republic of Lebanon and its brotherly people and to support all efforts aimed at the unity, security and stability of the country.