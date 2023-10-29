Tickets For Al Nassr Match In Qatar To Go On Sale Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: After a thrilling match in Riyadh, Ronaldo and his Al Nassr team will have a face-off with Al Duhail on November 7 in Qatar. The tickets for the match will be available starting today, October 29, 2023 at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.



Al Duhail announced this on social media, adding that the tickets will be available at Gate No 3 from 5pm to 9pm.

The AFC Champions League Group E match will be played at Khalifa International Stadium at 9pm.

The last time the two teams battled it out together on October 24, 2023, in Saudi Arabia with a 4-3 win for Al Nassr, that placed it at the top of the group.