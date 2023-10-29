George Soros Funded Over $15 Million To Groups Behind Pro-Palestine Protests: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "George Soros, a Hungarian-American philanthropist, who slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi early this year calling him \"no democrat\", had funneled more than $15 million for the past seven years to groups behind pro-Palestine protests to a report by the New York Post, a search of Open Society Foundations records shows Soros' grant-making network gave $13.7 million of the money through Tides Center, a left group that sponsored several nonprofits who have justified Hamas' bloody attack. Soros is the founder of Open Society Foundations, which gives grants to groups and individuals that promote democracy, transparency, and freedom of speech read: Israel envoy Naor Gilon calls for adding Hamas to India's terror list, 'It's time to...'One of the Tides' beneficiaries, Adalah Justice Project posted a photo on Instagram on 7 October when Hamas launched an attack on Israel. The post read, \"Israeli colonizers believed they could indefinitely trap two million people in an open-air prison... no cage goes unchallenged\".Adalah's members also co-sponsored a rally on 20 October in which antisemitic chants were raised Soros-backed, Palestinian advocacy groups whose members have been organizing rallies include Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now, which received $650,000 and $400,000, respectively, a New York Post report added read: PM Netanyahu says 'do or die' as Israel-Gaza war enters 'long and difficult' second stageDan Schneider, vice president of the conservative watchdog group Media Research Center told NYP that Soros is a Hungarian-born Jew and a Holocaust survivor. He has a long history of standing against Israel and backing groups that champion terrorists.“George Soros and his son Alex have a long history of supporting the most radical organizations across the planet, and that includes pro-Hamas organizations,\" Schneider said India, Prime Minister Modi-led Central government has always criticised Soros. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the 92-year-old wants to 'destroy' Indian democracy and wants some \"hand-picked\" people to run the government read: Israel-Gaza war enters 23rd day! Israeli military intensifies attacks on Hamas, PM says 'do or die'Just like Modi, he has been critical of Chinese President Xi Jinping and former US President Donald Trump. In 2020, Soros slammed the Modi government while addressing an event at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, saying nationalism was making headway and the \"biggest setback\" was seen in India.

MENAFN29102023007365015876ID1107324120