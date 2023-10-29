QNB Organises Sustainable Blood Donation Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, organised its annual staff blood donation campaign, taking place at a number of its offices and branches for 3 days in an effort to preserve resources and promote sustainable development.

This annual campaign comes in partnership with Hamad Medical Corporation, where representatives from HMC provided various services like a physical and medical checkup to determine the eligibility of staff wanting to donate.

This campaign also comes as a part of the bank's corporate social responsibility and its efforts towards supporting general health, which falls under its sustainability strategy aimed towards creating a better future. This also supports QNB's efforts towards raising awareness about blood donation benefits and making a change by saving a life through increasing the HMC blood bank stock, preserving such resources for future generations.

It is worthy to note that this initiative comes along many other CSR and health initiatives that the bank hosts annually to encourage the volunteering culture, strengthen humanitarian values, and make a positive and sustainable impact.

Commenting on this event, Heba Ali Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President of QNB Group Communications said:“At QNB, we are keen to continue organizing this annual campaign to encourage our staff to contribute to saving lives, which helps support sustainable development with health being one of our main CSR pillars that serve our long-term strategy for achieving environmental and social governance.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa.

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to more than 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services.

The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through more than 900 locations, with an ATM network of 4,800 machines.