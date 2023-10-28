Nearly 100 Ukrainians Daily Coming From Russia Across Border In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) All crossing points on the border with Russia and Belarus do not carry out operations in the classic form, however, citizens of Ukraine can enter the territory of Ukraine by crossing the borders of neighboring countries – Russia and Belarus.

Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko said this during the United News telethon, informing about the work of a border crossing point in Sumy region.

"In general, all border crossing points on the border with Russia and Belarus are closed by government decision. Crossing operations are not carried out there in the classic form. Instead, all citizens of Ukraine who, because of the war, were forced to leave for the territory of Russia or, coming from the temporarily occupied territories, were forced to choose the territory of Russia in order to return to the territory under the control of the Ukrainian authorities, can cross the border in any direction. Of course, if we are talking about the lines of the state border of Ukraine, at any border crossing point. They will be allowed to enter the territory of Ukraine," Demchenko explained.

He noted that the citizens of Ukraine primarily faced the problem of crossing the border of neighboring countries – Russia or Belarus.

"If we talk about the border with Russia, then we see that our citizens are now mostly coming to the Ukrainian territory, to the Ukrainian border in the direction of the Pokrovka point in Sumy region. Every day there, border guards provide access to the territory of Ukraine for about 100 Ukrainian citizens arriving from the territory of Russia," the spokesman said.

He noted that the Russians partially allowed Ukrainian citizens to go by car in summer, but currently crossing is allowed only on foot.

Demchenko also added that the border guards transported people from the border to a safer place as Russia could shell this area at any moment.