Field Service Software Teampoint Announces Partnership With Scheduling Automation Experts More-IQ

TeamPoint Software UK

TeamPoint field service software has signed an exclusive deal to use More-IQ's scheduling engine in their service system

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Two service software industry leaders, TeamPoint Software and More-IQ, are proud to announce a strategic partnership that promises to redefine the landscape of field service management.

This collaboration combines TeamPoint's expertise in field service software solutions with More-IQ's advanced job scheduling technology, opening up new horizons for businesses seeking to optimise their operations.

TeamPoint, known for its cutting-edge field service software, has been a driving force in providing businesses with comprehensive tools to manage their field operations efficiently. Their solutions cover everything from work order management to dispatch, tracking, and reporting.

Now, TeamPoint is elevating its offerings by partnering with More-IQ, specialists in intelligent job scheduling. More-IQ's job scheduling software is designed to optimize resource allocation, enhance service delivery, and minimize operational costs. By integrating More-IQ's innovative job scheduling capabilities into TeamPoint's field service management platform, businesses can expect a seamless end-to-end solution that streamlines field operations, improves productivity, and increases customer satisfaction.

"We are excited about our partnership with More-IQ," said Leon Cottell, Founder and CEO at TeamPoint. "This collaboration will provide our customers with unparalleled tools to boost their field service efficiency, increase revenue, and gain a competitive edge in today's dynamic business environment."

Nick Shipton, CEO at More-IQ, shared similar sentiments, "Looking forward to seeing TeamPoint customers start to see the benefits of having best of breed reactive scheduling available.”

Key Benefits of the TeamPoint and More-IQ Partnership:

1. Enhanced Job Scheduling: Real-time intelligent automated job scheduling ensures that the right resources are dispatched at the right time, improving service delivery.

2. Improved Efficiency: Businesses can reduce operational administration costs, optimize resource utilization, and increase productivity, resulting in higher profitability.

3. Customer Satisfaction: Enhanced job scheduling leads to quicker response times and better service, resulting in increased customer satisfaction and loyalty.

4. Data-Driven Decision-Making: Access to comprehensive data and analytics enables businesses to make informed decisions and refine their field service strategies.

5. Seamless Integration: The integration of More-IQ's job scheduling technology with TeamPoint's field service software is designed to be user-friendly and easily adoptable by businesses of all sizes.

The TeamPoint and More-IQ partnership marks a significant milestone in the field service management industry. As both companies share a commitment to innovation and customer success, they are well-positioned to help businesses unlock their full potential.

About TeamPoint:

TeamPoint is a leading provider of field service management software solutions that empower businesses to optimize their field operations. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, TeamPoint's comprehensive platform offers end-to-end tools to streamline work order management, dispatching, tracking, and reporting.

About More-IQ:

More-IQ is a specialist in intelligent job scheduling technology, enabling businesses to optimize resource allocation, enhance service delivery, and minimize operational costs. More-IQ's solutions are designed to help businesses work smarter, improve efficiency, and boost profitability.

