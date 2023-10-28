Port Of Baku Spurs Regional Connections Along Middle Corridor (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Details added: first version posted on 12:59
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Port of Baku
actively supports the development of trade, logistics, and supply
chains, spurring regional connections along the Middle Corridor,
effectively linking Asia and Europe, the Chief Operating Officer of
the Port of Baku Eugene Seah said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during his visit to the Alat terminal as part
of the 42nd session of the BSEC-URTA (Union of Road Transport
Associations in the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Region) General
Assembly in Baku.
"This strategic role promotes the development of efficient and
profitable transportation options, stimulating trade and
connections across Eurasia. The port also places great emphasis on
environmental sustainability, aiming to minimize its impact on the
environment through the use of environmentally friendly methods,
renewable energy sources, and responsible resource management," he
emphasized.
Middle Corridor, is a multilateral institutional development
linking the containerized rail freight transport networks of China
and the European Union through the economies of Central Asia, the
Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe. The multilateral,
multi-modal transport institution links Caspian and Black Sea ferry
terminals with rail systems in China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan,
Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.
Middle Corridor serves to increase freight traffic from China to
Türkiye, as well as to the European countries and in the reverse
direction.
The block train running along this corridor delivers cargo from
China to Europe in an average of 20-25 days. This is one of the
main advantages of the transport corridor.
Baku International Sea Trade Port is the largest port on the
Caspian Sea, located at the intersection of east-west and
north-south transportation corridors. Sea trade communication with
major Caspian sea ports is maintained through the port
terminals.
The master plan for the construction of the second phase of the
port has been under development since 2023. Upon completion of the
second phase of construction, the port capacity will be 25 million
tons per year, and the TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) container
handling capacity will be 500,000 per year. A mineral fertilizer
terminal with a transshipment capacity of 2.5 million tons per year
is expected to be commissioned in 2023.
