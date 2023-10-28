Oppo A79 5G With 5,000Mah Battery, 6.72-Inch Display Launched Under Rs 20,000; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In India, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has introduced its latest A series model in the budget-friendly segment. The Oppo A79 5G, which features a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, a 6.72-inch FHD+ display, a 50MP primary camera, and a sizable 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging, has been unveiled by the firm in the nation.

The Oppo A79 5G weighs 193 grammes and has a slim profile of 7.99 mm.

The gadget has a metallic finish and a polycarbonate frame. Additionally, the phone has an IPX4 rating.

With a punch-hole camera, the smartphone has a 6.72-inch FHD+ Sunlight display. The refresh rate of this panel is 90 Hz. Along with being Widevine L1 certified, the device offers a 3.5mm headphone connector for wired audio.

A MediaTek Dimensity 6020 CPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM power the Oppo A79 5G. It features support for microSD cards up to 1TB in size and 128GB of storage. The phone is powered by ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13.

With regard to camera specs, the Oppo A79 5G has two cameras on its back: a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. With its 8MP front-facing camera, the device can capture selfies and video calls.

A sizable 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC rapid charging powers the Oppo A79 5G. The Oppo A79 5G 8GB+128GB storage variant costs Rs 19,999. The smartphone is available at the OPPO Store, Flipkart, Amazon, and other retail locations. It is available in the colour variants Wing Green and Mystery Black.

For interested customers, the business has also offered free EMI from ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, and Kotak for up to nine months, as well as rebates of up to Rs 4,000. Furthermore, lenders like Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services, IDFC First Bank, and Mahindra Finance provide Zero Down Payment programmes. Additionally, Oppo users are eligible for an exchange incentive worth up to Rs 4,000.