Baku Holds Event“Cultural Bridge Between Azerbaijan & USA: Jeffrey Werbock” Within“Year Of Heydar Aliyev”

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An event themed“Cultural Bridge between Azerbaijan and the USA:
Jeffrey Werbock” was held Wednesday on the occasion of the 100th
anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, the founder of modern
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Representatives of the Presidential Office, ADA University, the
Azerbaijani diaspora, and local community, as well as members of
the mass media, attended the event held at the State Song Theater
named after Rashid Behbudov.
The event began with a minute of silence in honor of the dear
memory of our martyrs who died for the sovereignty and territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan.
Then, a video-roll dedicated to Jeffrey Werbock's meeting with
national leader Heydar Aliyev was screened. It was pointed out that
the issues mentioned during that meeting had come true; the
territorial integrity of our country has been ensured and the
friends of Azerbaijan are also enjoying the joy of victory with
us.
The guests talked about American musician's active participation
in the diaspora-formation of our country, his important role in
conveying the truths of Azerbaijan to American society, his
long-lasting friendship with Azerbaijan, his efforts to promote
Azerbaijan, especially its music, generally about his services in
the sphere of culture.
Siyavush Karimi, rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory,
Fuad Muradov, chairman of the State Committee on Work with
Diaspora, Fariz Ismayilzade, vice-rector of the ADA University,
Tale Heydarov, head of the European Azerbaijan Society, Tomris
Azeri, president of American Azerbaijan Society, Nisim Nisimov, a
member of the Guba Mountain Jewish community, and others delivered
speech at the event.
Later, fragments from the ethnographic documentary film“Young
Voices, Ancient Song” dedicated to the American musician was
screened. Nizami Pashayev, one of the heroes of this film, shot
with the support of the European Azerbaijan Society and presented
in 2016, was invited to the stage. Nizami Pashayev, who grew up in
an IDP camp and later became a war veteran during Second Karabakh
War, was met with a long applause.
The artistic part of the event moderated by Givami Rahimli
featured a concert program performed by Jeffrey Werbock, Anar
Imanov and Asgar Askarzade.
