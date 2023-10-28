Baku Holds Event“Cultural Bridge Between Azerbaijan & USA: Jeffrey Werbock” Within“Year Of Heydar Aliyev”

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An event themed“Cultural Bridge between Azerbaijan and the USA: Jeffrey Werbock” was held Wednesday on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, the founder of modern Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Representatives of the Presidential Office, ADA University, the Azerbaijani diaspora, and local community, as well as members of the mass media, attended the event held at the State Song Theater named after Rashid Behbudov.

The event began with a minute of silence in honor of the dear memory of our martyrs who died for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Then, a video-roll dedicated to Jeffrey Werbock's meeting with national leader Heydar Aliyev was screened. It was pointed out that the issues mentioned during that meeting had come true; the territorial integrity of our country has been ensured and the friends of Azerbaijan are also enjoying the joy of victory with us.

The guests talked about American musician's active participation in the diaspora-formation of our country, his important role in conveying the truths of Azerbaijan to American society, his long-lasting friendship with Azerbaijan, his efforts to promote Azerbaijan, especially its music, generally about his services in the sphere of culture.

Siyavush Karimi, rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Fuad Muradov, chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Fariz Ismayilzade, vice-rector of the ADA University, Tale Heydarov, head of the European Azerbaijan Society, Tomris Azeri, president of American Azerbaijan Society, Nisim Nisimov, a member of the Guba Mountain Jewish community, and others delivered speech at the event.

Later, fragments from the ethnographic documentary film“Young Voices, Ancient Song” dedicated to the American musician was screened. Nizami Pashayev, one of the heroes of this film, shot with the support of the European Azerbaijan Society and presented in 2016, was invited to the stage. Nizami Pashayev, who grew up in an IDP camp and later became a war veteran during Second Karabakh War, was met with a long applause.

The artistic part of the event moderated by Givami Rahimli featured a concert program performed by Jeffrey Werbock, Anar Imanov and Asgar Askarzade.