Swiss National Bank Prioritizes Uzbekistan In Providing Tech Assistance (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Uzbekistan is one
of the countries within the IMF constituency that the Swiss
National Bank prioritizes providing technical assistance to, a
source at the bank told Trend .
The source noted that, based on this priority, the Swiss
National Bank provides technical assistance to the Central Bank of
Uzbekistan, which comprises the transfer of knowledge specific to
the banks' activities.
"The main focus of this cooperation usually comprises the
development of a bank's capacity," the bank stressed.
The source also noted that, typically, the collaboration
involves one-on-one discussions between experts from the Swiss
National Bank and the bank's representatives, either on-site at the
central bank's location or in Switzerland.
"The cooperation promotes the sharing of specialized knowledge
and expertise specific to central banking," the source
concluded.
Meanwhile, the banking system of Uzbekistan completed the first
quarter of 2023 with a decrease in the deposit portfolio of almost
5 percent. Assets grew slightly by 1.4 percent, while the loan
portfolio and capital increased by more than 4 percent.
Banks continue to churn out profits at a high pace: over three
months, an increase of almost 62 percent year-on-year was recorded.
Over the years, there has been a dynamic expansion of the sector,
as 55 new credit organizations appeared, including 4 commercial
banks, 33 microcredit organizations, and 18 pawnshops.
