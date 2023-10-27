Lata Mangeshkar Hit Songs: Meena Kumari To Sharmila Tagore To Preity Zinta, Singer, Sang For These 9 Actresses

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Singer Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed Nightingale of India, passed away today, February 06, morning, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The news of Lata Mangeshkar's death has triggered a national outpouring of grief. Lata Mangeshkar was popularly known as 'Nightingale of India' for her melodious voice.

The Melody Queen of India has been honoured with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She started singing professionally at age 14 and Bollywood actresses from the 1940s to 2000s have lip-synced to her on-screen. Let us look into 9 Bollywood actresses she sang for

Also Read:

Lata Mangeshkar net worth, cars, houses, education and more

Also Read:

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon: When Lata Mangeshkar drove India's first PM Nehru to tears

Na Bole Na Bole Re: Azaad (1955) Lata Mangeshkar lent her voice Meena Kumari in this dance number, which also has a spiritual meaning of Radha singing in praise of Lord Krishna.

Man Mohana Bade Jhoothe: Seema (1955): Lata showed her classical roots in this song. Mangeshkar's song praising Krishna was beautifully featured on Nutan in“Seema.” Since the star was also a trained singer, she could realistically accompany the song on the tanpura as she lip-synched.

Also Read:

Lata Mangeshkar's 10 famous Hindi songs; fans should listen to it now

Nain so Nain Nahi Milao: Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (1955) The song was directed by Vasant Desai. The song gave Lata another chance to show off her classical voice. The song was featured on Sandhya.

Rasika Balma: Chori Chori (1956) The song was featured on Nargis. She sang many songs for Nargis, including this soulful number in“Chori Chori,” a remake of“It Happened One Night.”

Aaja Re Pardesi: Madhumati (1958): Song composed by Salil Chowdhury featured on Vyjanthimala. Many Lata's fans loved the song.

Ek Pyar ka Nagma Hai: Shor (1972): Actor Jaya Bachchan once said in an interview that when Lata Mangeshkar sang for her for the first time, the actress was delighted because, as a newcomer, she knew she had arrived when the singer bestowed her voice.

Tere Bina Zindagi Mein Koi: Aandhi (1975): Actress Suchitra Sen was featured as a politician who reconnects with her ex-husband during a trip in a story. The song was a hit during that time.



Raina Beeti Jaaye: Amar Prem (1972): Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore's suerhit movie where Lata sang this classic tune in Shakti Samanta's adaptation of a Bengali story.

Ae Dil-e-Naadaan: (Razia Sultan, 1983) The song was featured on Hema Malini. The movie was a period drama about queen Razia Sultan.



Jiya Jale: Dil Se (1998): Mani Ratnam film Dil Se was one of his best works. The movie has

Mangeshkar's voice for this number featured on Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta.