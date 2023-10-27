Drones, Bombs, Artillery: Enemy Conducts 133 Attacks In Zaporizhzhia Region Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy army attacked the Zaporizhzhia region again. Over the past day, 133 attacks were made on 19 settlements.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Not a single Russian missile or aerial vehicle fell on the territory of the region over the past day, but the enemy continued to fire artillery, MLRS and use drones. 19 settlements were under the terror of the Russian military, 133 strikes were made against them," he wrote.

It is noted that the enemy carried out 20 UAV attacks on Hulyaipole, Novodarivka, Charivne Bilohirya, Mala Tokmachka and Mali Shcherbaky, as well as six MLRS attacks on Bilohirya and Mala Tokmachka.

107 shelling incidents took place in frontline towns and villages, including Novoandriivka, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Levadne, Poltavka, Robotyne, Kamianske, Pyatykhatky, Lobkove, Plavni and Prymorske.



There were six reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. There were no casualties.

As reported, 26 localities in the Zaporizhzhia region came under fire yesterday. 10 civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed.