UDC Unveils Exclusive Retail And F&B Partners For Crystal Walkway

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, has been making significant strides during its participation in Cityscape which concluded yesterday, with an array of exciting announcements that are poised to reshape the landscape of modern living and commercial ventures in Doha, Qatar.

One of the notable highlights included the signing of lease agreements with several anchor tenants at Gewan Island, Qatar's premier development, promising an unparalleled retail leasing opportunity and a unique retail experience.

With an expansive footprint of 11,000 square meters, Crystal Walkway will house 101 commercial units poised to revolutionize the shopping and dining scene in Doha. This vibrant district has been meticulously designed to provide an unparalleled tenant mix, positioning itself as the ultimate destination for those seeking style, flavor, and convenience. Set within a climate-controlled outdoor environment, Crystal Walkway invites visitors to indulge in a diverse array of cuisines, explore lifestyle essentials, and keep their children entertained – all within one captivating location.

The tenant mix of Crystal Walkway has therefore been thoughtfully curated to resonate with the aspirations and desires of contemporary individuals. Comprising 45% of the space, retail offerings feature handpicked lifestyle shopping brands, including international newcomers to the Qatari market and well-established names. These encompass perfume, cosmetics, accessories, boutique fashion, sports and athletic wear, optics, and lifestyle retail.

Another 45% of Crystal Walkway's area is dedicated to food and beverage, presenting a diverse culinary landscape. It encompasses premium dining experiences from around the world, casual dining concepts showcasing the finest in international and local cuisines, premium and casual cafes representing renowned international brands, and innovative local concepts by talented Qatari operators. The offerings span to 15 restaurants and 15 cafes, in addition to ice cream parlors, bakeries, specialty food outlets and health-conscious dining options. The climate-controlled outdoor seating further ensures a delightful dining experience throughout the year.

The remaining 8% of commercial space is allocated to essential services, catering to the needs of both residents and visitors. This category encompasses a supermarket, pharmacy, beauty salons, lifestyle spas, a roastery, a flower shop, and more. Furthermore, Crystal Walkway will feature a dedicated area for a kids' entertainment concept and a toy store, ensuring that families have an unforgettable and delightful experience.

With 85% of units at Crystal Walkway already confirmed, Gewan Island is gearing up to welcome an impressive roster of unique concepts and anchor tenants.

Among the anchor tenants and unique concepts confirmed to operate at Gewan Island, the following brands: Restaurants: Mayajah, Chaiwu, Mamo's, Lillian Bonnefoit, Crust, BRD Chicken, Fenyal, Host, and Kojak. Coffee Shops: Pierre Herme, Ben Rahim, Starbucks, 100 Coffee, Baristro, Café Kistune, Layar Café, and Mado Dondurma. Services: Mederi Sports Spa, Hairaholic Salon, Bladez Barbershop, and Hand & Stone Spa.“Playground” kids' soft play and London Toys, Mass Access, Cashmere, Gismondi, Fragrancya, among many others.

These confirmed deals showcase the depth and diversity of offerings at Crystal Walkway, promising an exceptional retail and dining experience for residents, visitors, and international tourists in a charming locale that encourages walkability and offers an array of conveniences, including cutting-edge air-cooling technology and an abundance of underground parking spaces.

Through its participation in Cityscape Qatar, UDC is setting a new benchmark in how to showcase residential and retail investment opportunities on the highly anticipated Gewan Island. This is achieved through cutting-edge virtual reality technology, providing visitors and investors with an immersive, lifelike experience.