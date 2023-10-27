Crocus Technology Ct81xx Digital TMR Latch/Analog TMR Sensor Featured By Future Electronics In THE EDGE

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease ) October 27, 2023 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently featured the Crocus Technology CT81xx Digital TMR Latch/Analog TMR Sensor in the latest edition of THE EDGE.



The CT81xx by Crocus Technology is a product family of Tunnel Magneto-resistance (TMR) digital latches and analog sensors that are designed for consumer and industrial applications. They are based on Crocus Technology's patented XtremeSense® TMR technology with an integrated CMOS process to provide a monolithic solution for superior sensing performance.



The CT81xx series of magnetic sensors offer stable magnetic operation over the operating temperature range. With very high sensitivity, the CT81xx products enable larger air gaps or smaller size/lower cost magnets to be used in systems while also drawing supply current as low as 110 nA. These magnetic sensors are ideal for battery-operated products where minimal current consumption is required. The outputs for both the digital latches and analog sensors are ratio-metric which provide greater design flexibility when interfacing with a variety of microcontrollers.



Available in industry-standard 3-lead SOT23, 5-lead SOT23 and small form factor 4-lead LGA packages to support both consumer and industrial applications.



To learn more about the Crocus Technology CT81xx Digital TMR Latch/Analog TMR Sensor, including more tech specs and features, please visit: To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit: EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world.



