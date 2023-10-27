Modern Logistics Takes Delivery Of First 737

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Modern Logistics Company on track to become Brazil's second 737-800 BCF operator

Modern Logistics is pleased to announce that it has taken delivery of its first 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF), marking a significant upgrade to its fleet of air cargo aircraft. The acquisition also marks the first 737-800 ever within Brazil's logistics industry.

Modern Logistics, founded in 2012, is an integrated logistics company based in São Paulo, Brazil and is a pioneer in the development of a one-stop-shop model using air freighters to provide logistics services that are materially hastening supply chains across the country.

The current acquisition, leased through Babcock & Brown Aircraft Management (BBAM) is the first of two freighters to be added to Modern's fleet over the next few months. The Next Generation of 737s are more cost-efficient in terms of ton-miles transported and have a cargo capacity approximately 10 percent larger than the previous generation of 737s. The newly acquired BCF is undergoing certification by PCA Airworthiness in advance of final approval by ANAC, Brazil's aviation regulator.

Modern Logistics CEO Cristiano Koga stated,“I am very pleased with the collaboration and expertise of BBAM and PCA and anxiously look forward to the addition of the new aircraft. The additional capacity and efficiency of the new aircraft will assure the future success of the company by better responding to the needs and requirements of our clients.”

Currently, Modern Logistics has three Classics 737s in its fleet. The introduction of the new 737-800s is part of a fleet renewal to enhance operational efficiency. As the replacement of the existing fleet will take place gradually, the company will operate both classic 737s and NGs over the near term.

The incorporation of the new 737-800s firmly places Modern Logistics in a greater competitive position within the industry as the bulk of air logistic firms continue to use older, less efficient 737's which have been converted to freighters. Modern Logistics provides logistic services throughout Brazil and is authorized by ANAC to serve international destinations.

In addition to its fleet of Boeing 737s, the company has more than 6,000 vehicles from approved partners for ground operations. Through its seven distribution centers and cargo terminals, goods are efficiently directed to clients via the company's air and road network from its Viracopos operations base in Campinas, SP.

