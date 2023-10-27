War Update: 18 Russian Attacks Repelled Near Marinka, Novomykhailivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces have repelled 18 enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Novomykhailivka.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

About 70 combat engagements have occurred on the front in the past 24 hours.

Russian invaders launched one missile strike and 18 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 35 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

Additionally, Russian occupiers launched another air attack, using the Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions.

In particular, Russian air strikes affected the Donetsk region's Arkhanhelske, Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Staromaiorske; the Kherson region's Odradokamianka, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Tiahynka and Ivanivka.

The enemy launched artillery strikes on over 80 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians are maintaining military presence within the border areas and carrying out sabotage actions to prevent Ukrainian forces from being redeployed to other directions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka and Ivanivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. Russian troops continue regrouping.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled five enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Bohdanivka and Khromove. The enemy made attempts to regain their lost positions near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, where Ukrainian forces repelled 10 attacks. Ukraine's Defense Forces continue assault actions to the south of Bakhmut, inflicting personnel and equipment losses on the enemy, and gaining a foothold within the re-captured frontiers.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russians continue attempts to encircle the Donetsk region's Avdiivka and are actively using aircraft, but Ukrainian warriors are firmly holding defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Russian offensive actions had no success near Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke and Sieverne, where Ukrainian forces repelled over 20 enemy attacks.

In the Marinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Novomykhailivka. Eighteen Russian attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarske and Zaporizhzhia directions, Russian troops are maintaining military presence and regrouping.

Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflicting personnel and equipment losses on Russian troops and exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian warriors are carrying out counterbattery measures and attacking the enemy's rear lines.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched one strike on a Russian personnel cluster and another strike on an enemy surface-to-air missile system.

Ukrainian missile units hit one Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment cluster and two enemy artillery systems.