BNB Chain Embraces Lido's Wsteth Through Layerzero Integration

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Users of the BNB chain now have the golden opportunity to leverage Lido's wrapped staked Ether (wstETH) across an array of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. That is thanks to the integration with LayerZero. This strategic move marks a significant stride towards fostering interoperability. Additionally, it expands the scope of liquid staking within the blossoming DeFi landscape.

Liquid staking is rapidly carving a niche, with Lido standing tall as a towering figure. The protocol proudly wears the crown for having the highest Total Value Locked (TVL). It is a testament to its robust and reliable platform. One of its features offers staked Ether (stETH) to enthusiasts who stake their Ethereum (ETH) tokens via Lido. Therefore, the platform eliminates the conventional lock-in periods, introducing a seamless staking experience.

However, not all is smooth sailing. The stETH tokens encounter a roadblock regarding compatibility across different chains, a hurdle that has been cleverly navigated through the LayerZero protocol.

With the integration of LayerZero, the BNB chain is now ready to host the wrapped avatar of staked Ethereum – wstETH . It paves the way for a harmonized operation between the two ecosystems. This opens up a new vista for the community to utilize wstETH on the native DeFi protocols operating on the BNB chain, thereby amplifying the utility and reach of Lido's offerings.

On the heels of this integration, the data from Oct. 24 reveals a robust engagement on the BNB chain, showcasing over a million daily active addresses. It is a ringing endorsement of this collaborative venture's growing traction and enormous potential.

DeFi projects running on the BNB chain are not excluded from this exciting narrative. They now have the carte blanche to integrate wstETH into their frameworks, which is bound to enrich the DeFi services on the BNB chain. Expressing their enthusiasm, the core team of BNB chain extended a warm welcome to Lido via LayerZero's bridging infrastructure. They are optimistic that this integration will usher in enhanced accessibility, decentralization, and a streamlined user DeFi ecosystem.

Despite the rosy outlook, the BNB chain encountered a minor hiccup in August. NFT marketplace giant OpenSea pulled the plug on supporting NFT transactions on the BNB chain. Citing the need to realign resources towards more promising ventures, OpenSea made a calculated exit.

