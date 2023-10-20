Candy And Krunch Unveils Three New Freeze-Dried Candy Innovations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BETHLEHEM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Candy And Krunch , a leader in the freeze-dried candy sector, today unveiled three new flavors – Peach Ring Krunch, Sour Worm Krunch and Chocolate Charlie Krunch – and announced a limited-time free shipping promotion.Founded in 2018, Candy And Krunch aims to pioneer innovation in the freeze-dried candy space and provide unforgettable taste experiences. The company has invested significant resources into research and development focused exclusively on freeze-dried candy innovations and techniques that amplify the flavors and textures of ingredients.As the candy industry continues to evolve, freeze-drying stands out as a revolutionary technique that substantially amplifies flavor, crunch and shelf life compared to traditional candy-making methods.By introducing these three candy flavors designed by Candy And Krunch's expert Research & Development team to maximize taste and texture, the company is releasing new confections that tantalize taste buds like never before. Each artfully crafted flavor showcases an explosion of the ingredients' natural flavors for a truly elevated candy experience.In addition to new freeze-dried candy innovations, Candy And Krunch also launched compostable packaging for its full range of products, from fruit chews to nut clusters. This packaging milestone represents the company's unwavering dedication to sustainability and minimizing environmental impact."We're ecstatic about the innovations in freeze-dried candy and our role as pioneers shaping the future of confections," said Jared Hinkle, the CEO of Candy And Krunch. "Leveraging freeze-drying technology allows us to create candy with amplified flavor, crunch and shelf life compared to traditional candy making. This is just the beginning, and we invite everyone to join us on this delectable journey."To celebrate the new product lineup and milestone sustainable packaging initiative, the company is offering free shipping on all new orders with the coupon code "SWEETCANDYTREATS" at checkout on its newly redesigned website, CandyAndKrunch , which provides an improved purchasing experience.###

