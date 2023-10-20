Azerbaijani Parliament Discusses Major Issues Within Autumn Session

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The regular meeting of Milli Majlis within the framework of the
autumn session was held on October 20, where 12 issues were
discussed, Azernews reports.
12 issues are included in the agenda:
1. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Approval of the
Competition Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan" (second
reading);
2. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Amendments to the
Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Public Service" (second
reading). 3;
3. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Amendments to the
Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Civil Service" and
"Regulation on Service in Migration Authorities" approved by the
Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 930-IIIQ of December. 4
November 2009 (second reading);
4. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the
Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (second reading);
5. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Amendments to the
Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Circulation of Narcotic
Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and their Precursors" (second
reading);
6. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the
Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On approval of the list of
narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances sufficient for bringing
a person to criminal liability, as well as their total quantity"
(second reading) );
7. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On amendments to the
Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On approval of the lists of high
impact substances and their ash content, as well as the lists of
toxic substances" (second reading);
8. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Amendments to the
Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Approval of the List of
Significant and Large Quantities of Precursors in Connection with
Actions Committed with the Use of Precursors in Illicit
Manufacturing and Processing of Narcotic Drugs or Psychotropic
Substances. Substances" (second reading);
9. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the
Administrative Procedure Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (second
reading);
10. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On State Reserves"
(first reading);
11. "On Antimonopoly Activity", "On Protection of Consumer
Rights", "On Civil Defence", "On Grain", "On National Security",
"On State Secrets", "On Mobilisation Preparation and Mobilisation
in the Republic of Azerbaijan. "The draft Law of the Republic of
Azerbaijan on Amendments to the Legislation of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (first reading) and "Precious Metals and Precious
Stones";
12. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Aviation" (first
reading).
