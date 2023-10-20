Broad Daylight Shooting Claims The Life Of Malik Dawood In North Waziristan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Muzzamil Dawar

Malik Dawood met an unfortunate end at the hands of unidentified assailants in North Waziristan. In the bustling main market of Tehsil Mir Ali, during broad daylight, unknown culprits opened fire on Malik Dawood, fatally wounding him.

The attack took place while Malik Dawood was seated at Dr. Khurshid's clinic, and the assailants fled the scene successfully after the shooting.

Malik Dawood hailed from Musaki village, which had already been targeted earlier in the day. His lifeless body was promptly transported to THQ Hospital Mir Ali, where the police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, near the village of Zirki in North Waziristan, an unidentified individual's lifeless body was discovered. Law enforcement has swiftly transported the deceased to THQ Hospital.

Investigations have been launched into both cases, with authorities working diligently to apprehend the culprits as soon as possible.