OTT Releases This Week: From Kaala Paani To King Of Kotha Movies, Web Series To Watch Over The Weekend

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A number of movies and web series are available to watch this week on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV and Disney+ Hotstar. Let's have a look 24The plot revolves around an investigative journalist named, who is looking for her missing father: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Bindhu Madhavi, Avika GorGenre: HorrorPlatform: Disney+ HotstarRelease Date: October 17Kaala PaaniA desperate struggle for survival collides with a race to find a cure when an unknown illness strikes the Andaman and Nicobar Islands,Stars: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sukant GoelGenre: Drama, MysteryPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: October 18Permanent Roommates Season 3Tanya feels trapped in Mikesh's perfect existence. She believes that the reason she can't be completely happy is because she is stuck in her work. India's favourite romantic web series returns after seven years: Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi SinghGenre: Drama, ComedyPlatform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: October 18NeonAn ambitious reggaeton star and his best pals overcome obstacles and reality checks on their way to Miami: Guest appearances by Brray, LYANO, Ken-Y, Villano Antillano, Jon Z, Jota Rosa, Jowell, Daddy YankeeGenre: Musical, ComedyPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: October 19Elite Season 7A confrontation between three working-class teenagers and wealthy students at an exclusive private school in Spain results in murder: Omar AyusoGenre: Coming-of-age, DramaPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: October 20Haami 2Parents send an 8-year-old arithmetic genius to a reality programme where he will compete against other kids: Broto Banerjee, Tiyasha PalGenre: ComedyPlatform: Sony LIVRelease Date: October 20The Other ZoeyBrilliant college student Zoey is motivated to question preconceived notions about dating and love. Her life quickly spirals out of control when an amnesiac thinks she's his girlfriend-who also happens to go by the name Zoey: Drew Starkey, Josephine Langford, Archie RenauxGenre: Rom-ComPlatform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: October 20Upload Season 3After an unexpected death, a man has the freedom to select his own afterlife: Robbie Amell, Andy AlloGenre: Sci-Fi, Satire, ComedyPlatform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: October 20Kandasamys: The BabyIn this fourth Kandasamy movie, the in-laws travel to Mauritius to attend the birth of their granddaughter and cause hilarious mischief: Mishqah Parthiephal, Mariam Bassa, Maeshni NaickerGenre: ComedyPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: October 20Old DadsThree best friends become dads later in life and find themselves up against millennial CEOs, preschool principals and anything produced after 1987: Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale, Bokeem WoodbineGenre: ComedyPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: October 20Doona!A star named Lee Doo-Na, after retiring early, settles into a shared residence with a student. The student's curiosity about Doo-Na's enigmatic life grows: Bae SuzyGenre: Romantic DramaPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: October 20King Of KothaTony, Ravi's son, struggles to balance his yearning for a different life with his inherited history. Tony isn't drawn to the seedy underworld of crime, in contrast to his father. As an alternative, he falls in love with a wealthy woman: Dulquer Salmaan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, PrasannaGenre: Period, Gangster, Action, DramaPlatform: Disney+ HotstarRelease Date: October 20

