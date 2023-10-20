5 easy homemade drinks to beat cold

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From soothing herbal teas to immunity-boosting elixirs, these beverages can help you battle the winter chill and get back on your feet.



A soothing blend of hot water, lemon juice, and honey not only provides warmth but also offers vitamin C and antioxidants to boost your immune system.

Mix grated ginger and turmeric with hot water, and add a touch of honey for a potent anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting drink.

Warm apple cider with a pinch of cinnamon not only comforts you but also provides vitamin C and antioxidants to combat cold symptoms.



Peppermint tea is great for relieving congestion and soothing a sore throat. Steep some fresh or dried peppermint leaves for a comforting brew.

Warm milk mixed with a teaspoon of turmeric and a sprinkle of black pepper provides anti-inflammatory and soothing properties. This age-old remedy can help alleviate cold symptoms.