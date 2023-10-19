Kumartuli Park To Ekdalia Evergreen: 7 Durga Puja Pandals In Kolkata


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kumartuli Park to Ekdalia Evergreen are 7 Durga Puja Pandals in Kolkata, each offering a unique experience with artistic craftsmanship, eco-friendly initiatives, and thematic grandeur. Explore these gems during the festive season



Kumartuli Park Pandal

Located in the heart of Kumartuli, this pandal is renowned for its exquisite idol craftsmanship, showcasing the artistry of the local artisans

Santosh Mitra Square Pandal

Santosh Mitra Square Pandal is a visual extravaganza. The pandal often features larger-than-life installations and immersive experiences

Ekdalia Evergreen Club Pandal

This pandal is famous for its traditional Durga idols and architectural grandeur. Ekdalia's timeless charm and devotion to cultural authenticity attract many devotees



Tridhara Sammilani Pandal is celebrated for its eco-friendly initiatives and thought-provoking themes. It often focuses on social issues



With a reputation for its opulent and innovative designs, Badamtala Ashar Sangha Pandal offers a delightful fusion of tradition and modernity



This pandal is known for its remarkable use of unconventional materials and unique concepts



Mohammad Ali Park Pandal is a visual spectacle. It attracts a diverse crowd with its grandeur and attention to architectural finesse

