Previous Meta moderators in Kenya continue with USD1.6 billion lawsuit following unsuccessful talks

Dozens of former content moderators in Kenya are set to move forward with their legal action against Meta, the parent company of Facebook, and its subcontractors, after negotiations for an out-of-court settlement collapsed. The moderators, represented by lawyer Mercy Mutemi, allege unfair dismissal and poor working conditions. The rights group supporting them announced the unsuccessful conclusion of settlement talks. Mutemi informed the judge that despite their best efforts, the respondents only offered a nominal amount, inadequate to address the mental health concerns of the petitioners. The dispute revolves around 184 former Facebook content moderators from Kenya, who were responsible for reviewing user-generated content in 12 African languages. Their task involved identifying and removing uploads that violated Facebook's community standards and terms of service. Despite the demanding nature of their job, moderators received a monthly salary of 60,000 Kenyan shillings (USD414). Many reported feeling overwhelmed by the distressing content they viewed for eight hours a day. Additionally, the subcontractor Sama is accused of failing to provide adequate post-traumatic professional counseling. The moderators are seeking compensation amounting to USD1.6 billion, highlighting the severity of their grievances. Meta, along with subcontractors Sama and Majorel, declined immediate comment on the matter. This legal battle underscores the growing concerns surrounding the welfare and working conditions of content moderators, shedding light on the need for comprehensive support and proper remuneration within the tech industry.