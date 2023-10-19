Enemy Equipment Worth $1.15M Damaged With FPV Drones In Bakhmut Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian troops destroyed four enemy equipment units with FPV drones and eliminated six occupiers in Bakhmut direction.

"In Bakhmut direction, the ACHILLES combat UAV company of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade did not hesitate to respond to the invaders' attacks and hit four enemy equipment units with FPV drones: BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles (two units) – hit, Ural truck (one unit) – destroyed, 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer (one unit) – hit. Accurate work of FPV operators who delivered explosive gifts right into five enemy trenches, where six occupiers were eliminated," the Strategic Communications Department of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom) posted on Telegram .

As noted, the total cost of the damaged enemy equipment is $1.15 million.

Video: AFU StratCom, Telegram