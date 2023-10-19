Over 4,000 Banned Pills Found In Traveller's Bag At Hamad Airport

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Over 4,000 Lyrica pills were seized from a traveller arriving in the country. The smuggling was foiled by the Customs officials at Hamad International Airport.

The General Authority of Customs, on social media, stated that a total of 4,284 narcotic Lyrica pills were seized. The contraband was found upon inspection of a bag belonging to the traveller.

On October 16, Customs officials also seized 2.7 kilograms of cannabis inside a box belonging to a traveller arriving at the same airport.

The General Customs Authority has been warning against bringing illegal goods into the country. They are equipped with all means of support including the latest devices and continuous training to read the body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.