Aluminum Extrusion Market Growth Trends And Forecast Research With Key Success Factors 2020-2027

Aluminum Extrusion Market Growth

Aluminum extrusion is the process by which aluminum alloy material is extruded through a die with a cross-shaped extrusion profile.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Rise in demand for lightweight and durable extruded products and its high corrosion resistance and durability drive the global aluminum extrusion market growth. Based on region, the market across Asia-pacific dominated in 2019 with the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to lead the trail throughout the forecast period.

The global aluminum extrusion industry was pegged at $77.8 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to garner $118.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Aluminum extrusion:

At the most basic level, the process of aluminum extrusion is relatively easy to understand. Imagine that you are squeezing toothpaste tubes with your fingers. As the toothpaste is squeezed, it creates the shape of the toothpaste tube's opening. The toothpaste tube's opening acts very similar to an extrusion die. Since toothpaste tube openings are a solid ring, toothpaste comes out of the extrusion tube as a long solid extrusion.

Types of aluminum extrusion profiles:

Aluminum extrusion profiles come in various shapes and sizes, each in its way. Some of them are as mentioned:

T-slot profiles:

T-shaped profiles have a smooth cross-section and are easy to assemble and modify with the use of special connectors and accessories. These profiles are widely used in framing systems and machine guards, as well as workstations.

Angle profiles:

As the name indicates, these profiles are L-shaped and can be used to form corners or provide structural support in a variety of architectural, construction, and industrial applications.

C-channel profiles:

These profiles have a cylindrical shape with a flat top and two flanges that face inward. They are often used to attach or hold lightweight components, shelves, or electric boxes.

Round tube profiles:

These profiles are circular in shape and are often used for lightweight but strong structures such as handrails, bike frames, scaffolding, etc.

Square tube profiles:

These profiles have the same square cross-section as round tube profiles. They are mainly used in architectural design, furniture manufacturing, and as structural supports in various projects.

Custom profiles:

Aluminum extrusion not only produces standard profiles but also permits the development of custom profiles that can be tailor-made to satisfy unique requirements. This flexibility permits the improvement of innovative solutions for precise applications.

