Leo Movie Review: Vijay, Trisha Starrer A Suspense Thriller Blockbuster; Read

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) One of the most anticipated films of the year, 'Leo' starring Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, hits the big screens on October 19. The first show started at 4 a.m. in Kerala. Trisha is playing the female lead in this film.

The Vijay fans were eagerly waiting for this moment. The theatre was houseful in all parts of Kerala for the first show.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's movie is likely to be the best blockbuster of this year. The movie pre-sale earned Rs 8 crore on the first day of its release. Around 6 lakh tickets were sold in Kerala.

Meanwhile, the first show in Tamil Nadu will start at 9 a.m. The Tamil Nadu government declined the Leo movie producer's request for early morning shows at 7 a.m. The decision was made after the opinion of the Director General of Police (DGP). He explained that these early shows could lead to heavy traffic due to school timings.

Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Priya Anand, and Mansoor Ali Khan are also in the lead and supporting roles. The music composition and the vocals were by Anirudh Ravichandher, and the first single of the film 'Naa Ready' bagged about 101 million views on YouTube. The move is available in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi.



