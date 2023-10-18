(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Free Movie Night to be Held at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library on 20 October







Four international short films for all ages, in collaboration with Cineolio





Dubai, UAE, 18 October 2023:

As part of its efforts to build bridges of communication between different cultures, and in collaboration with Cineolio, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) will organise the screening of a series of international award-winning short films, on October 20, to promote film culture among its visitors and members.



Dr. Mohammed Salem Obaid Al Mazrooei, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, said:“This special evening is a significant cultural event that reflects our vision and strategy to promote culture and arts and enrich the cinematic and critical taste among community members. Short films are a vital platform that allows the expression of visions, ideas, and societal issues, and enhances discussion and critical thinking among the audience. This makes it a powerful tool for raising cultural and social awareness.”

AlMazrooei added:“Through this unique movie night, we also aim to highlight the beauty of cinema and offer an opportunity for our audience to expand their artistic horizons.”



During the Cinenight, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will screen four short films: Beneath the Wild Blue Sky, a documentary by Lebanese director Rola Shamas, A Bite of Bone, an animation by the Japanese director Honami Yano, The Box, an animation by the Slovenian director Dušan Kastelic, and Sprout, a narrative by the South Korean director Yoon Ga-eun.

The four films present unique experiences from different parts of the world. They take us on a journey of a man from Lebanon who strives to rescue a large white swan to become a part of his life, to Japan with a young girl contemplating memories of her father at his funeral, then to Slovenia where we discovery the fun of thinking outside the box through creatures that live inside a box, and finally to north Korea where a young girl begins her first journey to buy bean sprouts for her mother.

With a diversity in genres, the films range between documentaries, narratives, and animations, portraying a different perception of human experiences and personal stories that are suitable for all ages.



At the beginning of the event, the popular Emirati director Nawaf Al Janahi, will give a speech where he will discuss the short films that will be screened, and their role and importance in the local and international art scene. A Q&A session will also be held with Al Janahi at the end of Cinenight, for the audience to share their visions and ideas about the films.

Those who wish to attend this free movie night should visit MBRL's website and register their attendance. The event is open for all ages.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library aims to enrich the cultural life of the public, and provide a platform for artistic expression, exchange of ideas, and cultural and artistic interaction in society, by providing major opportunities for the public to enjoy unique cinematic works by local and international directors and artists.



