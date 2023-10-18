Blood Collection Tubes Market Set To Soar Past USD 10.7 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford, USA, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Blood Collection Tubes market , increasing adoption of safety-engineered blood collection tubes, growing demand for vacuum blood collection tubes, rising preference for non-chemical additive tubes, advancements in tube materials and coatings, increasing use of specialized blood collection tubes for specific tests, growing focus on improving sample quality and stability, rising demand for pediatric blood collection tubes, increasing use of capillary blood collection tubes, integration of digital technologies in blood collection tubes, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

A blood collection tube is a sterile container used to collect blood samples for laboratory testing. The tubes are typically made of plastic or glass and have a colored rubber stopper that indicates the type of additive that is inside the tube. The most common additives are anticoagulants, which prevent the blood from clotting, and clot activators, which promote clotting. The type of additive that is used depends on the type of test that is being performed.

Serum Separating Tubes Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Serum separating tubes dominated the global market owing to its wide application range. It is also commonly used for routine blood tests in clinical laboratories. They are essential for analyzing biomarkers, hormones, enzymes, and other substances present in the serum. Due to the high demand for routine blood testing in healthcare settings, the usage of serum separating tubes remains significant, driving their dominance in the market.

Biochemistry is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, biochemistry is the leading segment due to the high demand for routine biochemical taste. In addition, biochemistry testing covers a wide range of parameters, including liver function tests, kidney function tests, lipid profiles, glucose levels, and many others. Each parameter requires specific blood collection tubes with suitable additives or anticoagulants to ensure accurate analysis. The diversity and breadth of biochemical parameters contribute to the demand for specialized blood collection tubes designed for biochemistry applications.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on healthcare infrastructure. The region is known for their advancements in healthcare technologies and laboratory diagnostics. These regions have a strong focus on research and development, leading to the introduction of innovative blood collection tubes that cater to specific testing needs. The availability of advanced and specialized blood collection tubes drives market dominance.

Blood Centers of America (BCA), America's Blood Centers (ABC), and Fresenius Kabi announced their partnership for a nationwide effort in the United States to deliver critical blood collection and transfusion supplies to people affected in Ukraine.

