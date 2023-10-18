FTI Consulting Adds Risk & Compliance Expert Stephanie White Booker To Financial Services Team In Dallas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Stephanie White Booker as a Senior Managing Director in the Financial Services practice within the firm's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.



Ms. White Booker, who is based in Dallas, joins FTI Consulting with more than 25 years of experience as a risk and compliance professional. She has assisted some of the largest financial institutions in responding to significant regulatory actions executing multi-year complex lookbacks and remediations, implementing process improvements to address regulatory findings and conducting testing to identify potentially impacted consumers.

In her role at FTI Consulting, Ms. White Booker will focus on helping clients resolve regulatory issues and assess their current risk and compliance management programs, with particular emphasis on depository institutions, fintech partners and other entities that support consumer financial innovation. Her appointment strengthens FTI Consulting's consumer financial services presence in Dallas and the greater Texas regions.

“Stephanie has a strong track record of helping clients identify gaps and areas for improvement to comply with laws, rules and regulations, which can be particularly complex as regulators determine how to enforce those rules with respect to new financial products,” said Stella Mendes , Leader of the Financial Services practice at FTI Consulting.“Her fintech experience, coupled with our already strong roster of consumer finance experts, will greatly improve our ability to help clients manage risk, ensure compliance, resolve regulatory inquiries and leverage their assets to protect and enhance enterprise value.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. White Booker was a partner at a specialty financial services advisory firm, where she provided leadership and guidance on all aspects of compliance, risk management and governance at the intersection of banking and fintech. She previously was a Managing Director at EY in the Regulatory Compliance practice within Financial Services.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. White Booker said,“FTI Consulting is a trusted partner for many organizations in the financial services industry. I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues as we work to deliver innovative solutions for clients facing mounting challenges in a rapidly changing regulatory environment.”

