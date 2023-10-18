Edge Orchestration Startup Aarna Networks Closes Oversubscribed Series A Round

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Amar Kapadia, co-founder and CEO, Aarna NetworksSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Aarna Networks, which solves enterprise edge and private 5G management complexity through zero-touch edge orchestration at scale, today announced that it closed an oversubscribed Series A financing round.The software and SaaS company based in San Jose, CA, and Bangalore, India, secured three new Silicon Valley investors: LDV Partners (Lead), 3Lines (Co-lead), and Carat Venture Partners; along with an investment from NVIDIA.These new investors join previous investors Silicon Valley Quad, Inventus Capital Partners, Arka Venture Labs, and RiSo Capital, along with prominent industry executives who supported the seed round. This experienced and diverse group of investors provide strong validation for Aarna Networks' strategy in edge orchestration and management. The company will use the funding for go-to-market efforts around orchestration of the cloud edge (aka datacenter edge, new middle mile), infrastructure, GenAI workloads, and Private 5G for enterprise customers.“In this difficult investment climate, our high-quality investors came through with a strong belief in Aarna's vision and execution, and the massive potential of this marketplace,” said Amar Kapadia, co-founder and CEO of Aarna Networks.“This will enable us to grow our business faster and solve complexity at scale for more customers.”Growth in the edge marketplace is spurred both by the growth of data centers as well as a strong industry shift toward Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS). Enterprises today want the flexibility to select a variety of infrastructure providers, application providers, and edges for their networks across the data center and cloud edge. But these heterogeneous environments quickly lead to a level of complexity that existing solutions are unable to scale.Aarna Networks solves this problem through its products built on open source software: Aarna Networks Multi-Cluster Platform (AMCOP) and the SaaS version, Aarna Edge Services (AES), that provide orchestration, lifecycle management, real-time policy, and closed loop automation for edge and 5G services. The company also recently announced Aarna Nephio Support (ANS) for upstream Nephio R1, making it easy to deploy, configure, and manage Nephio. Aarna Networks empowers customers to introduce new services, slash operational costs, and improve time to market.LDV Partners"Coupled with a visionary team boasting exceptional expertise in the field, our decision to invest in Aarna was fueled by their remarkable capabilities in driving the evolution of edge computing for AI inference and training,” said Li Lin, venture partner, LDV Partners.“By distributing computational power closer to data sources and leveraging private 5G networks, they unlock new realms of efficiency and speed for AI applications. Their capabilities and commitment to making AI more accessible and cost-effective resonate with our vision for a connected, data-driven future."3Lines Venture Capital“Aarna Networks solves a very complex problem through its products for network orchestration at the Edge along with lifecycle management, real-time policy deployment with a closed loop automation platform for the Edge and 5G services,” said Kamalesh Dwivedi, president and general partner, 3Lines Venture Capital.“We are excited to be a major part of this journey with Aarna Networks as they implement their solutions for network orchestration at the Cloud Edge, especially for the rollout of high growth 5G Services”.CARAT Venture Partners“CARAT Venture Partners recognizes the challenge in deploying scalable AI at the edge while improving hardware utilization by more than 60%,” said Lars Uffhausen, managing general partner, CARAT Venture Partners.“We're thrilled to partner with Aarna Networks, bolstering their growth with our investment.”NVIDIA“On average, most 5G radio access networks, or RANs, operate at just 30% capacity,” said Soma Velayutham, general manager of telecoms at NVIDIA.“With Aarna Orchestration, telcos can increase their 5G RAN utilization by dynamically allocating 5G RAN and generative AI workloads on NVIDIA accelerated computing platforms, vastly improving their revenue and profitability.”ABOUT AARNA NETWORKSAarna Networks solves enterprise edge and private 5G management complexity through zero-touch edge orchestration at scale. We're on a mission to help enterprises and network operators unlock previously unimagined new services, drastically slash operational costs, and improve time to market. Aarna's software and SaaS solutions leverage open source, cloud native, and DevOps methodologies to provide zero-touch edge and 5G service orchestration and management services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in San Jose, CA and Bengaluru, India. Please visit us at and follow us on LinkedIn: ./ABOUT LDV PARTNERSLDV Partners invests in early-stage, deep-tech entrepreneurs to help them build disruptive companies. LDV Partners is composed of former technologists, operators and founders, whose passion is to help entrepreneurs build great companies.ABOUT 3LINES3Lines ( ) is a venture capital firm based out of Denver, Colorado. 3Lines investsin Future of Work, Workforce and Industry, Web3.0 and AI-powered early stage companies inthe US and India.ABOUT CARAT VENTURE PARTNERSCARAT Venture Partners is a venture capital firm focused on sustainability and investing alongside renowned global corporations. With a concentration on deep-tech innovation, we partner with exceptional, transformative technology companies with a shared vision for growth and a sustainable future.

