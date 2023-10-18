Institute Of Fashion & Communication Technology IFCT Inaugurated Its Punjab Campus At Kharar

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Mohali, Punjab Oct 17, 2023

Rayat Bahra University- IFCT join hands to set up University School of Fashion & Communication Technology in Mohali

Justice Vinod K. Sharma, Lokpal Punjab, today inaugurated the Institute of Fashion & Communication Technology (IFCT) at Rayat Bahra University, Kharar, District Mohali. Special guests at the event included former Mayor and President, of BJP Chandigarh Mr. Arun Sood along with Mr Umesh Ghai, Councillor MC Chandigarh. RBU Chancellor S. Gurwinder Singh Bahra was present at the occasion along with deans and directors of RBU and fashion department students.

Institute of Fashion & Communication Technology (IFCT), an industry-led institute in collaboration with Rayat Bahra University has set up the University School Of Fashion and Communication Technology (USFCT) which offers fashion and mass communication programs including BSc-Fashion Design and Fashion Management; BA (Mass Communication & Journalism), Diploma in Makeup & Beauty Therapy and Diploma in Photography.

The dignitaries were warmly welcomed by the faculty and students with a special cultural performance and followed by the ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the department.

“These students have a bright career. We had limited choices during our student days. Today even a small child has a sense of style and is keen in this area,” said Justice Vinod K Sharma during his speech. He encouraged the students to work hard and create a space for themselves.

“Our focus is to educate students about the best industry practices and connect them to academics for students. We have received excellent responses for our programs and batches are full. The institute has the best faculty members and a strong-industry oriented curriculum,” said Dr Neha Miglani, Director, of IFCT.

About IFCT

Institute of Fashion & Communication Technology (IFCT) is an industry-led independent institute set up by The Lifestyle Journalist Magazine. The Institute offers programs in the areas of Fashion, beauty, and Mass Communication. The institute is led by senior fashion journalists and industry professionals.