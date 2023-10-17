Dr. Nima Shemirani Introduces Revolutionary Closed Revision Rhinoplasty Technique For Natural-Looking Results

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This revision rhinoplasty patient had surgery elsewhere, which left her with a short nose. On profile view, she did not like the width of her nose. After revision rhinoplasty surgery, her nose is longer (more proportionate), more narrow and defined at the tip.

This new approach emphasizes structural integrity and anatomical balance, resulting in a graceful and beautiful nose shape.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Nima Shemirani, a facial plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, has added a new procedure to his roster – closed revision rhinoplasty . With this revolutionary procedure, patients can rest assured that the most advanced techniques and best possible outcomes are available to them to restore their natural beauty.Dr. Nima's approach to rhinoplasty emphasizes preserving structural integrity and anatomical balance to create a smooth, graceful, and beautiful nose shape. This helps ensure that his patients have more desirable results and look more natural than ever before.Closed revision rhinoplasty provides multiple advantages over open technique procedures, requiring only one incision instead of two or three during traditional surgeries. The outcome may be even better because there's less risk of complications like infection, and healing time is also considerably shorter with this method compared to other options available today.Patients looking for amazing results with minimal scarring and faster recovery times can request a consultation with Dr. Nima in his office in Beverly Hills. They can also learn more about the closed rhinoplasty method at eosrejuvenation .ABOUT:Dr. Nima Shemirani of Eos Rejuvenation in Beverly Hills is a renowned rhinoplasty surgeon with over two decades of experience. He has performed over 8,000 successful operations on patients worldwide, providing natural-looking and beautiful, long-lasting results. Dr. Shemirani's specialty lies in his ability to understand each patient's needs and customize their treatment. With years of experience and an advanced skillset, he strives for safe and effective outcomes for anyone looking to enhance their facial features. Learn more at eosrejuvenation.

Dr. Nima Shemirani

Eos Rejuvenation

+1 310-772-2866



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok