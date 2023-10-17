Azerbaijani FM Receives Newly Appointed Swiss Diplomat

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On October 17, 2023, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov
received the newly appointed ambassador of the Swiss Confederation
to Azerbaijan Thomas Stehli, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, during the meeting, Ambassador
Thomas Stehli presented a copy of his credentials to Minister
Jeyhun Bayramov. Azerbaijani top diplomat wished the ambassador
success in his work.
During the meeting, the agenda of bilateral relations between
Azerbaijan and Switzerland, which includes political, economic,
trade and a number of other areas, issues of cooperation within the
framework of international organizations, as well as the current
regional situation were discussed.
The importance of conducting mutual high-level visits, political
dialogue and political consultations between the two countries was
emphasized.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the other party about the
local anti-terrorist measures carried out by Azerbaijan against the
Armenian armed forces and the so-called regime in Azerbaijani
territory, including the recent provocations by Armenia against
Azerbaijan and the threats posed by the illegal Armenian armed
forces in our territories, and highly said that civilians were not
targeted during anti-terrorist measures.
It was brought to attention that relevant works are being
carried out in the direction of the reintegration of the local
Armenian residents of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, and an
electronic portal has been created for this purpose.
It was noted that the departure of Armenian residents from the
territory of Azerbaijan is not related to any forced displacement,
and the statements made after the last visit of UN officials to the
region are a clear example of this.
Ambassador Thomas Stehli noted that his country is interested in
developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in all fields and said that
he will spare no efforts for the development of bilateral relations
during his diplomatic activity.
During the meeting, opinions were also exchanged on other issues
of mutual interest.
