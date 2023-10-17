Azerbaijani FM Receives Newly Appointed Swiss Diplomat

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov Read more

On October 17, 2023, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov received the newly appointed ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Azerbaijan Thomas Stehli, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, during the meeting, Ambassador Thomas Stehli presented a copy of his credentials to Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. Azerbaijani top diplomat wished the ambassador success in his work.

During the meeting, the agenda of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland, which includes political, economic, trade and a number of other areas, issues of cooperation within the framework of international organizations, as well as the current regional situation were discussed.

The importance of conducting mutual high-level visits, political dialogue and political consultations between the two countries was emphasized.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the other party about the local anti-terrorist measures carried out by Azerbaijan against the Armenian armed forces and the so-called regime in Azerbaijani territory, including the recent provocations by Armenia against Azerbaijan and the threats posed by the illegal Armenian armed forces in our territories, and highly said that civilians were not targeted during anti-terrorist measures.

It was brought to attention that relevant works are being carried out in the direction of the reintegration of the local Armenian residents of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, and an electronic portal has been created for this purpose.

It was noted that the departure of Armenian residents from the territory of Azerbaijan is not related to any forced displacement, and the statements made after the last visit of UN officials to the region are a clear example of this.

Ambassador Thomas Stehli noted that his country is interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in all fields and said that he will spare no efforts for the development of bilateral relations during his diplomatic activity.

During the meeting, opinions were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.