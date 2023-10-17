Azerbaijani Parliament Approves New Draft Law 'On Energy'

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The new draft law
"On Energy" was submitted for discussion by deputies at today's
meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.
In accordance with paragraph 11 of Part I of Article 94 of the
Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the draft law defines
the general legal, economic, and managerial bases of activities in
the field of energy, as well as mechanisms for ensuring energy
security, creating a healthy competitive environment, supporting
sustainable economic development, and providing consumers with
reliable, high-quality, affordable, and safe energy.
The draft law was put to the vote and adopted in the first
reading after discussion.
