Proposed Amendment To Law On Azerbaijan's Central Bank Adopted

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The powers of the
Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) are expanding, Trend reports.
This was reflected in the proposed amendment to the law "On the
Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan", which was discussed at
a meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) today.
According to the draft, the CBA will license, regulate and
control the activities of payment organizations, electronic money
organizations, payment system operators, as well as other financial
market participants in order to ensure the stability and
sustainability of the functioning of financial markets.
The draft was put to the vote and adopted in the first
reading.
MENAFN17102023000187011040ID1107255322
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.