Mazuma USA Changes Name To Vyde Reflecting Company's Focus On Innovation, Elevating Client Experience

- Ben SuttonPROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mazuma USA, a leading tax and accounting service for small business owners, unveiled its new identity as part of a corporate rebrand. At the center of the rebrand is the new company name, Vyde, which demonstrates the company's commitment to providing small business owners with the accounting insights they need to thrive.Mazuma USA has been a leader in the small business accounting space for the last 12 years, innovating business solutions tailored to entrepreneurs and small business owners. This rebrand to Vyde marks a renewed purpose to elevate the customer experience and provide value-based solutions."At our core, we have always been a client-centric company," says Greg Nielson, Vyde co-founder. "We started with the goal of providing valuable financial insights and affordable accounting solutions to customers who are often overlooked-small business owners. This rebrand has allowed us to refocus on our company's heritage and our vision. We're moving away from 'Mazuma,' which translates to 'money,' to 'Vyde,' which means 'to see, consult, and provide insight.' Vyde better aligns with who we are and what we stand for."This rebrand, at its core, centers around simplifying the company's direction and goals to focus on customers. The Vyde logo complements this approach, symbolizing simplicity, direction, and progress.A new name and logo is only the tipping point for the company rebrand. Vyde is also restructuring their organization to focus on exceptional customer care and launching new financial dashboards to connect customers to industry and financial data that will allow them to make better business decisions."Our new name is only the start," says Ben Sutton, Vyde co-founder. "From the company's inception, we have been committed to innovation in a traditionally static industry. We're excited to continue pioneering a new accounting approach, one that is tailored around the wants and needs of our customers."This rebrand provides better alignment between the company and its vision and goals, opening the way for future growth. "Vyde focuses our direction," Sutton adds. "It's about people. It's about small business owners working to turn their dreams into reality. They are the ones making the numbers. They are the ones making the difference. We're here to help open the way into a better future."About VydeVyde focuses on innovating accounting services so that small business owners can thrive. We provide small businesses with all the benefits and insights of an accounting department for a small monthly fee. We are small business advocates who connect entrepreneurs with the accounting advice and support they need to achieve success and peace of mind.

