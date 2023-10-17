QCRI Integrates Huawei Watch GT 4 In Health Research For SIHA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a groundbreaking development, the Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University and Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) joined forces to advance the development of the Smart Individualized Health Analytics (SIHA) platform. This latest chapter of collaboration underscores QCRI's pioneering role in integrating Huawei's cutting-edge wearable device, the Huawei Watch GT 4, into the realm of health research and chronic disease management.

QCRI's commitment to advancing healthcare through technology takes center stage in this partnership.

Recognised for its leadership in artificial intelligence (AI), QCRI is at the forefront of healthcare transformation.

Employing AI models in the Smart Individualized Health Analytics (SIHA) platform, QCRI leads the charge in redefining healthcare solutions. The integration of the Huawei Watch GT 4 bolsters QCRI's capabilities by providing access to real-time health data, a vital asset for pioneering healthcare innovations.

The Huawei Watch GT 4 is equipped with advanced sensors and health monitoring features, allowing it to track an array of health metrics, with advanced health monitoring capabilities, the smartwatch can track various health metrics, including heart rate, sleep patterns, blood oxygen levels, and stress levels. The data provides researchers at QCRI with a treasure trove of information to explore and analyze.

One of the standout features of the Huawei Watch GT 4 is its ability to provide real-time, personalized health insights to users. This feature aligns seamlessly with QCRI's mission to improve chronic disease management by tailoring healthcare solutions to individual needs.

Through the collaboration, researchers gain access to an extensive dataset generated by users of the smartwatch, enabling them to identify trends, develop predictive models, and refine personalized health recommendations.

Steven Li, President of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East Multi Countries, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating:“We are excited to continue working alongside Qatar Computing Research Institute, as we venture into the new phases of our cooperative efforts.

This isn't just about technology; it's about the potential to transform healthcare and improve lives. Through the integration of the Huawei Watch GT 4 and QCRI's research, we aim to harness the power of technology and future of health research and chronic disease management, ultimately bringing about positive changes in the lives of individuals in our region and beyond.”

The collaboration between QCRI and Huawei is not just an extension of their initial alliance; it represents QCRI's significant leap forward in the integration of technology and healthcare.

In addition, it is in line with QCRI's drive to establish itself as a leading force in driving substantial advancements, while yielding invaluable insights and innovations that will benefit individuals and the healthcare industry with wearable technology and AI-driven healthcare solutions.