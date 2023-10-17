Scrubber System Market Outlook, Top Vendors, Regional Analysis | USD 13.86 Billion With A CAGR Of 4.8% By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Scrubber System Market refers to the market for air pollution control devices that are designed to remove pollutants from industrial exhaust streams. These devices, also known as gas scrubbers or gas washers, are used in a variety of industries, including power generation, oil and gas, chemical processing, and metal refining, to name a few.

The global scrubber system market size was valued at $8.47 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $13.86 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global scrubber system market trends and dynamics.

By product type, the electrostatic precipitators segment dominated the scrubber system market, in terms of revenue in 2021 and the dry scrubber system segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By end-user industry, the others segment has registered highest revenue in 2021.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the global scrubber system market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the scrubber system industry .

The scrubber system market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

In-depth global scrubber system market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2022 and 2031.

The Scrubbers work by injecting a liquid stream into the exhaust gas stream, which captures and removes pollutants before the gas is released into the environment. This liquid stream can be water, chemicals, or a combination of both, depending on the type of pollutants being removed.

Leading market players in the global Scrubber System Market include:

Alfa Laval, Anguil, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., CECO ENVIRONMENTAL, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., HAMON, Kono Koggs Inc., Nederman Holding AB, Pollution Systems, Tri-Mer Corporation, The Clean Air Group, LLC, Valmet, Verantis, Wartsila, Yara Marine.

The demand for scrubber systems has been driven by increased environmental regulations and a growing concern for air quality. Scrubbers can help companies comply with emissions regulations while also improving the health and safety of workers and nearby communities.

The scrubber system market is segmented based on type, end-use industry, and geography. The different types of scrubbers include wet scrubbers, dry scrubbers, and electrostatic precipitators, among others. The end-use industries for scrubbers include power generation, chemical processing, oil and gas, and others.

North America and Europe are currently the largest markets for scrubber systems due to strict environmental regulations and a mature industrial base. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the scrubber system market in the coming years due to increasing industrialization and environmental concerns.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Scrubber System market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Scrubber System market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

