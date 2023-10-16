Urfi Javed SEXY Pictures And Video: Bigg Boss Star Goes TOPLESS; Covers B**Bs With Pink Glittery Seashells

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Uofi aka

Urfi Javed Viral Video: Urfi Javed, who shot to popularity after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT Season 1, has again taken the internet by storm. With her recent social media post, the online celebrity has created quite a commotion.



The 25-year-old diva, who frequently sets the internet on fire with her daring and unique fashion choices, took to Instagram and shared photos of herself in her bold avatar.

Urfi's most recent photos show her topless for a mirror selfie while covering her b**bs with pink glittering seashells. (HOT VIDEO )



A close-up of one of Uorfi's photographs shows two seashells strung together with a fine chain to resemble a bra. She finished off her appearance with white undergarments and a pearl chain around her neck. Urfi went for a soft glam style with her hair parted on the side. Examine the photographs.



Urfi's message quickly went viral on social media, eliciting tremendous emotions. Some praised her for her daring dress, while others chastised her.

A user wrote, "Aaareee,,,ek baar me sab dikha ke khatam kardo,,,,,,ye thoda thoda kya hota hai." Another user wrote, "Aree bahan kuch to sharm kar le itni bhi Kya beshrmai." "Yah bhi kyon pahan Rakha utaar ke fenk de," read a third comment.



Meanwhile, Uorfi, who is frequently targeted by trolls, discussed dealing with negativity and criticism on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast. She admitted to being impacted by trolls and continued, "Maybe yeh jo bol rahe hai, sahi hai." Maybe ek dhabba hoon mein samaj mein. Perhaps I'm not cut out to be a nice lady. Shayad is setting a negative example for the younger generation. Perhaps kuch galat kar rahi hoon. Trolls bolte hi, maybe I'm sl*t (Perhaps what they're saying is accurate. Perhaps I am a negative influence on society and the next generation. "Perhaps I am sl*t," trolls remark.



"I feel like I can't go back," she continued. There is no turning back. Main yaha se kaha jaungi (Where am I going from here? Even if I quit everything, that will live on the internet in perpetuity. Toh kya main karu? (What should I do?)

