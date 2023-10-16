When Karisma Kapoor Rejected Wearing 'Mini Skirt' In Bollywood Song (THROWBACK)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 90s era was a golden time when Govinda and Karisma Kapoor ruled the box office together. They got labelled and considered to be the evergreen and superhit jodi in B-town, who delivered massive hits like Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Haseena Maan Jaayegi and Saajan Chale Sasural. Their reel-life chemistry set the screens on fire as the audience loved to see them together. Did you know that the fashion diva once refused to wear a mini skirt in a movie?

Almost twenty-nine years back, in 1994, Karisma Kapoor starred in many movies. But Raja Babu and Aatish: Feel The Fire grabbed the headlines because of her one decision. Raja Babu hit the theatres on January 10, 1994, and was directed by David Dhawan. The movie starred Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Kader Khan, Aruna Irani and other actors. The movie featured a song titled Sarkaiye Lo Khatiya, which became popular that year. However, there was much brouhaha when the song was released and got labelled and critiqued for its sexual innuendoes.

A few months later, the Zubeidaa actress starred in Sanjay Gupta-directed Aatish: Feel The Fire, a remake of the megahit movie Deewar, which starred Amitabh Bachchan. The movie also featured Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi, Atul Agnihotri, Raveena Tandon and Tanuja, amongst many others.

As per reports, during the shoot of Aatish, Karisma refused to wear a miniskirt in a song of the movie. The director was upset and hurt by the refusal and trolled her later. Reportedly, director Sanjay Gupta, in his statement, said that Karisma Kapoor refused to wear a miniskirt in a song in his movie. But she was ready to do a vulgar Khatiya song in Raja Babu.

