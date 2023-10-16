Birkeland Current Launches Vitadls Brand To Simplify Health Monitoring At Home

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VITAdLS Auto-Pairing Cellular Gateway

Expanding availability to the consumer market, Birkeland Current launches the VITAdLS brand with their auto-pairing cellular gateway for home health monitoring.

- John Fitch, Birkeland Current PresidentWACO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Waco based Birkeland Current announces the launch of the VITAdLS brand to simplify health monitoring at home. In concert with industry partners iHealth Labs and OneCare, Birkeland Current developed an auto-pairing cellular data gateway targeted at the reimbursable Remote Patient Monitoring market. Birkeland Current's market research identified the additional need for simplified direct to consumer home health monitoring primarily voiced by adult children in support of their parent's ability to age gracefully at home.A National Science Foundation grant supported the VITAdLS Gateway development with the goal of improving compliance with Doctor-recommended home monitoring plans. Low-cost home monitoring of health vitals typically requires pairing multiple medical devices and interacting with different device interfaces. This can create a technology barrier for older adults which reduces the frequency and accuracy of the recorded measurements.VITAdLS removes all setup and smart-phone interactions to remove this barrier for seniors monitoring their health at home. Simply plug in the VITAdLS data gateway and then take the required measurement with the medical device. The VITAdLS gateway automatically identifies that a measurement has been taken and sends the data for Caregiver(s) access.It is a common scenario for doctors to request seniors to routinely monitor their vitals such as blood pressure, weight, or blood oxygen level. These requests are often associated with chronic care management. When technology barriers reduce the senior's ability to conduct and record routine measurements, the doctor is faced with inconsistent records and subjective summaries that render at-home monitoring less effective and complicate the ability to age gracefully at home.After a one-time purchase of the low-cost medical devices and VITAdLS Gateway, a recurring basic service (less than $20/month) provides ongoing cellular connectivity, device software updates, standard reporting, and data review and sharing capabilities. Future services are expected to add measurement reminders, real-time alerts, telemedicine capabilities, and Activities of Daily Living (ADL ) monitoring that is currently available from sister company Sovrinti Inc. [vitals + ADLS = VITAdLS]To order VITAdLS devices and services or for more information, please visit . Please forward this announcement to friends and family who are caring for loved ones and looking for simple solutions to improve communication between family and care providers.

VITAdLS Gateway demonstration with iHealth Labs Medical Devices