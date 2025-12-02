403
Airbus Shares Drop Amid A320 Software Concerns
(MENAFN) European airplane manufacturer Airbus saw its shares decline by over 6.5% as of 1315GMT on Monday, following the discovery of a new industrial quality problem in certain A320 family aircraft after an urgent software update was requested.
Last week, Airbus issued an immediate precautionary software upgrade for its A320 family after detecting that intense solar radiation could disrupt data vital to flight-control operations.
The company indicated that a considerable number of A320 Family aircraft currently in service might be affected by this issue.
Furthermore, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency released an Emergency Airworthiness Directive specifically for the Airbus A320 family.
On Monday, Airbus confirmed that software updates had been completed on thousands of A320 family planes following last week’s alert. Nevertheless, shares of Airbus on the Paris stock market experienced a steep drop.
Back in October, Airbus stock had achieved a record high of €217 ($252.7).
Meanwhile, shares of French aerospace and defense company Thales fell by 3%, as the firm had supplied Airbus with the flight system software.
