Visit Qatar Deepens MICE Partnerships During Participation At IBTM World 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar has concluded its participation at IBTM World 2025, one of the world's leading trade shows for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry, held in Barcelona, Spain, from November 18 to 20.

The participation underscored Qatar's growing reputation as a premier destination for international business events and its ongoing commitment to fostering strategic partnerships across key global markets.

The Visit Qatar pavilion brought together representatives from some of the country's most prominent hotels, destination management companies (DMCs) and conference and exhibition venues, all of which showcased Qatar's diverse range of offerings for meetings and events.

As part of its continued engagement with the European travel trade, Visit Qatar hosted an exclusive networking evening on 17 November in collaboration with MeetIN.

The event brought together leading MICE professionals from Spainto exchange insights, build new connections, and explore the evolving landscape of business travel in the region.

The evening featured an engagingpresentation showcasing Qatar's state-of-the-art MICE offerings, venues and seamless global connectivity, all of which are completed by the country's authentic cultural heritage and renowned hospitality.