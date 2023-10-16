Innovations In Material Science And Nanotechnology Boost Global Anti-Viral Fabrics Market To 2028

The global anti-viral fabric market has demonstrated significant growth, reaching a value of US$ 272.4 billion in 2022. The market is poised for continued expansion, with an expected valuation of US$ 627.1 billion by 2028, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.00% during the period 2023-2028.

Anti-viral fabric is a specialized textile designed and treated to resist or inactivate viruses, offering an added layer of protection against viral infections. Commonly used materials in the manufacturing of anti-viral fabrics include polyester, thermoplastic combinations, vinyl, and acrylics, which possess properties that hinder virus attachment and replication.

These fabrics serve as effective barriers against viruses, making them particularly useful in situations where individuals are in close proximity to others, such as in public transportation or healthcare settings. Anti-viral fabrics offer a cost-effective way to enhance protection against viral infections compared to other methods, such as expensive medical treatments or vaccines.

Market Trends:

The global anti-viral fabric market is driven by several key factors, including increased awareness of the importance of maintaining proper hygiene and precautions among the general population. This heightened awareness has been influenced by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by a highly contagious coronavirus. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic infectious diseases and illnesses has led to increased demand for anti-viral fabrics. Continuous technological advancements in fabric manufacturing, including innovations in material science and nanotechnology, have further fueled market growth.

The growing expenditure on healthcare, in part due to the need to prevent the spread of infections in healthcare facilities and protect healthcare workers, is also contributing to market expansion. Anti-viral fabrics are increasingly used in the aviation industry to reduce the transmission of viruses and bacteria on airplanes and in airports. The hospitality sector is adopting anti-viral fabrics to maintain clean and hygienic environments. Government regulations mandating the use of anti-viral fabrics in various industries further drive market growth.

The market is also influenced by the increasing geriatric population susceptible to infectious diseases, the development of innovative fabrics coated with antimicrobial agents, growth in the babycare industry, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of key trends in each segment of the global anti-viral fabric market and offers forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023-2028. The market is categorized based on product type and application.

Product Type Insights:



Face Masks

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Bed Linen and Spreads

Bath/Toilet Linen

Kitchen Linen

Upholstery Flooring Linen

Application Insights:



Medical

Home Others

Regions:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global anti-viral fabric market. It includes insights on market structure, market share among key players, player positioning, top-winning strategies, a competitive dashboard, and a company evaluation quadrant. Detailed profiles of major companies, such as Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, Bedgear, D'Decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., HealthGuard Corporation Pty. Ltd., HeiQ Materials AG, among others, are also provided.

