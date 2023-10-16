US transfers another aircraft carrier to Israel`s assistance

(MENAFN) In a strategic move to exert pressure on Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and other pro-Palestinian entities involved in the Israel-Gaza conflict, United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has issued orders for an additional aircraft carrier to be dispatched to the Eastern Mediterranean.



This deployment aims to reinforce the region and deter hostile actions against Israel following Hamas's recent attack. Austin revealed on Saturday night that the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, equipped with nine aircraft squadrons, along with two guided-missile destroyers and a guided-missile cruiser, will soon join the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier group in the area.



The Pentagon chief emphasized that this increased United States military presence underscores the unwavering commitment to ensuring Israel's security and the determination to dissuade any state or non-state actor from escalating the ongoing conflict. Austin stated, "The increases to US force Posture signal the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war."



In a prior telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant earlier in the day, Austin provided updates on Washington's efforts to continuously supply air defense capabilities and munitions to the Israel Defense Forces. Simultaneously, he underscored the vital importance of upholding the principles of the law of war, including obligations for civilian protection. He also addressed the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, emphasizing the need to address these critical concerns as Israel conducts operations to reestablish security.



Notably, the United States administration has thus far ruled out the deployment of military personnel into Gaza as part of any Israeli ground operation or attempt to liberate American hostages. Instead, the United States is focused on providing intelligence support and collaborating on operation planning with the Israel Defense Forces.



MENAFN16102023000045015687ID1107248340