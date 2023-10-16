(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) QNET Celebrates 25 Years with Epic Global Event, Product Launches, and a Green Commitment





Dubai – October 16, 2023: QNET, the global wellness, and lifestyle-focused direct-selling company, celebrated its 25th anniversary with a spectacular double convention in Penang, Malaysia. The milestone event brought together a staggering 20,000 attendees from over 20 countries, including the UAE, for two back-to-back conventions in September.

In line with the company's commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle and reducing its environmental impact, QNET launched two standout products at the anniversary conventions.



1) HomePure Nova with Pi-Plus Cartridge – An enhanced version of the company's bestselling HomePure Nova 9-stage water filtration system promises improved hydration and fortified antioxidant benefits in your drinking water.

2) Bernhard H Mayer OMNI Watch Collection – A new range of Swiss timepieces crafted with eco-friendly materials certified by LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), proving luxury and sustainability can go hand in hand.



Commenting on the 25-year milestone celebrations, Ms. Malou Caluza, CEO of QNET,“We are immensely proud of the empowering ecosystem we've nurtured, grounded in our core philosophy of RYTHM-Raise Yourself To Help Mankind. As we commemorate this significant milestone, we also cast our eyes forward to a future filled with promise and potential. With our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global community-building, QNET is poised to not only adapt but thrive in the dynamic landscape of wellness and lifestyle, offering unparalleled opportunities for entrepreneurship and personal development to individuals around the world. Here's to the next chapter of impacting lives positively and promoting holistic wellness as we continue this remarkable journey together.”

The event acknowledged the integral role of its loyal customer base and dedicated distributors in the UAE in QNET's journey. The company has maintained a strong presence in the UAE for an extended period, demonstrating steadfast commitment to the local community. The company has significantly contributed to the entrepreneurial landscape in the Emirates, aiding numerous individuals in achieving financial independence and personal development. QNET's product range has become a staple in UAE households, promoting healthier and more sustainable living.



The five-day conventions provided a valuable platform for QNET's customers and distributors to deepen their product knowledge, engage with experts, and experience dynamic product demonstrations. Attendees also benefited from business-building training sessions, learning opportunities from accomplished distributors, and insights into industry knowledge. The events were further enhanced by guest appearances from Bollywood celebrities and performances by international entertainers. Demonstrating its commitment to sustainability in line with its RYTHM principles, QNET is also actively involved in nurturing a sustainable and green legacy in Dubai, particularly at the Dubai Mangrove Forest in Jebal Ali. Collaborating with Echomatcher, a nonprofit organization based in UAE, QNET has embarked on an ambitious mission to plant mangroves, which play a crucial role in stabilizing coastal environments, reducing carbon emissions, and fostering biodiversity.

QNET has also implemented several eco-conscious initiatives during the conventions to reduce carbon footprint. From partnering with environmentally responsible vendors for booth constructions, eliminating single-use plastics, and minimising printed materials through digital alternatives like QR Codes to distributing purchases in reusable bags made from eco-friendly materials, every facet of the event embodied sustainability. QNET's venue of choice, the Setia SPICE Convention Centre in Penang, is the world's first hybrid solar-powered convention centre and is also Green Building Index certified. The centre has also implemented initiatives such as bottling drinking water in-house, waste segregation, and rainwater harvesting to support its net zero goals.



In a further step towards environmental stewardship, QNET has pledged to plant 2,500 trees in Malaysia to offset the event's carbon footprint.

