Azerbaijani Judo Team Leaves For France

Azerbaijani judo team will leave for France to compete at
European Judo Championships Seniors Montpellier 2023.
The championships will take place in the city of Montpellier on
November 3-5, Azernews reports.
The judo team includes judokas Balabey Agayev, Turan Bayramov
(both - 60 kg), Yashar Najafov (66 kg), Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg),
Saeid Mollaeii , Zelim Tskayev (both - 81 kg), Murad Fatiyev (90
kg), Zelim Kotsoev (100 kg) and Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) as well
as Leyla Aliyeva (48 kg) and Gultaj Mammadaliyeva (52 kg).
Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively
promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the
Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.
The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who
won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.
A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow,
Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European
Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka Elchin Ismayilov
became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.
However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not
stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the Beijing
Olympics 2008 in the 73 kg division.
The Beijing Olympics 2008 gave a fresh impetus to judo in
Azerbaijan.
The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam
Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov,
Hidayet Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat
Shikhalizada.
