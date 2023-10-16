Team Gladiators crowned Champions of BGIS 2023 by Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra

(MENAFN- Edelman) Team Gladiators crowned as champions of BGIS 2023 by Indian athlete and Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra



From L to R: Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India, Neeraj Chopra, Indian athlete and Olympic Champion, and Minu Lee, Head of Publishing at KRAFTON India at India’s biggest Esports event - BGIS Finale at NSCI Dome in Mumbai, October 15th, 2023



From L to R: Minu Lee, Head of Publishing at KRAFTON India, Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India, and Neeraj Chopra at the BGIS Finale stage



Over 6000 fans cheer on for their favourite teams at the BGIS 2023 arena

Mumbai, October 15th, 2023: The thrilling BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2023 (BGIS) finale, held at the iconic SVP Stadium in Mumbai, concluded on a high note with Team Gladiators emerging as the champions. In the first ever LAN finale of BGIS, the winners took home a grand prize of INR 75 lakhs from a total prize pool of INR 2 crores. The three-day Esports extravaganza featured intense matches, passionate fans, and Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra as the esteemed Chief Guest, who took part in the closing ceremony and awarded the winners.

BGIS kicked off in July 2023, where 2048 selected teams participated in several rounds to secure their spot in the finals. On 12th, 13th and 15th October, the 16 final teams went head-to-head for the ultimate chicken dinner over the course of 18 matches. While Team Gladiators etched their names in Esports history with their triumphant journey, the tournament also saw top performances from all participating teams. With over 6000 spectators in attendance, the biggest battle royale Esports tournament in India elevated the Esports experience for fans in an unprecedented manner. KRAFTON India's steadfast commitment to fostering Esports talent took centre stage as the event provided a level playing field for both emerging and veteran teams to play side by side and showcase their skills, making it a truly inclusive spectacle.

The winning teams are:

Prize Winning Team/Player Prize amount

1st Place Team Gladiators INR 75,00,000

2nd Place Big Brother Esports INR 37,50,000

3rd Place Team X Spark INR 25,00,000

MVP of BGIS Delta PG INR 4,00,000

The Rising Star GlitchXDuke INR 2,00,000

MVP of Finals Saif (Big Brother Esports) INR 2,00,000

Best IGL Blind Manya INR 2,00,000

Teams securing fourth to sixteenth positions also received prizes amounting from INR 12,50,000 to INR 1,00,000.

Felicitating the winners, Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra said “Today we celebrate not only the BGIS champions but also the growing prominence of Esports in India. It is remarkable to see the level of dedication and skill the teams showed. It is heartening to see the players’ passion in devoting themselves and rising from the grassroots level to achieving their dreams on the national stage. I want to congratulate all the winners and the participating teams for their hard work. I also like to congratulate KRAFTON India for providing Esports players from across the country a platform to showcase their talent.”

Congratulating the winners and all the participating teams, Karan Pathak, Head of Esports at KRAFTON India, said “BGIS signifies our commitment to the growth of Esports in India. We are thrilled to see the passion and enthusiasm from both the players and the audience. It is heartening to see several new and upcoming teams showcase incredible performances alongside the seasoned teams in the finals. KRAFTON India is proud to provide a platform for these incredible talents and we look forward to supporting the Esports community's continued success.”

The thrilling finale was also live-broadcast on JioCinema and the KRAFTON INDIA ESPORTS YouTube Channel, drawing exceptional response from both BGMI fans and Esports enthusiasts. The event was broadcast in 10 languages, including English, Hindi, and other regional languages, enabling audiences from across the country to enjoy the matches to the fullest.





